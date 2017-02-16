FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auto union president: Organizing at Tesla depends on workers
#Technology News
February 16, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 6 months ago

Auto union president: Organizing at Tesla depends on workers

Joseph White

1 Min Read

A Tesla Model S charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in Cabazon, California, U.S. May 18, 2016.Sam Mircovich

(Reuters) - The president of the United Auto Workers union said on Thursday UAW organizers are in contact with workers at Silicon Valley electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), but said any formal effort to organize workers will "be determined by the interest of employees."

UAW President Dennis Williams said the UAW is not paying a worker who went public with concerns about working conditions at Tesla's Fremont, California factory, as Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk charged last week.

"It's uncharacteristic of Elon to attack his employees without knowing the facts," Williams told reporters in Detroit.

Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

