Tesoro seeking acquisition opportunities: CEO

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp “fully” intends to look for acquisition opportunities that fit the company’s business model, but Chief Executive Greg Goff declined comment on specifics, including a Reuters report that the company held talks to buy rival HollyFrontier Corp earlier this year.

Goff cited Tesoro’s acquisition of natural gas gathering and processing company QEP Midstream Partners LP and BP Plc’s Los Angeles-area refinery as deals that further growth in markets where the company already operates.

“We will continue to look for those opportunities,” he said.

