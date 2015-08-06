FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesoro seeking acquisition opportunities: CEO
#Big Story 10
August 6, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Tesoro seeking acquisition opportunities: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the Tesoro refinery in Martinez, California, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp “fully” intends to look for acquisition opportunities that fit the company’s business model, but Chief Executive Greg Goff declined comment on specifics, including a Reuters report that the company held talks to buy rival HollyFrontier Corp earlier this year.

Goff cited Tesoro’s acquisition of natural gas gathering and processing company QEP Midstream Partners LP and BP Plc’s Los Angeles-area refinery as deals that further growth in markets where the company already operates.

“We will continue to look for those opportunities,” he said.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
