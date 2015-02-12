Long state review could push Tesoro railport project to 2016

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp’s proposed U.S. crude-to-barge port in Vancouver, Washington, may not be built until next year based on a possible timetable for Gov. Jay Inslee’s approval, according to documents filed with a state council reviewing the project.

Tesoro and its partner, Savage Services, had hoped by late this year to start loading railed-in crude onto vessels for delivery to U.S. West Coast refineries, mainly in California.

Tesoro originally slated the to start up in late 2014, but pushed it to mid-2015 to accommodate lengthy reviews.

However, a state council studying the $190 million, 360,000 barrels per day project may not send Inslee its recommendation of approval or rejection until early November. The governor then has two months to decide, which could be early 2016.

The project requires an extensive review that includes an environmental impact study and a trial-like adjudication hearing where opponents and supporters can testify.

Tesoro Chief Executive Officer Greg Goff told analysts on Thursday that a draft of the environmental impact study is slated to be released in May.

The state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) late last month ordered the adjudication process to start as well, setting deadlines for supporters and opponents to signal intent to participate.

But EFSEC can take months to deliberate after the adjudication wraps up before sending Inslee its recommendation. EFSEC’s current deadline to send that recommendation is March 2, “and it is now apparent that date cannot be met,” Tesoro and Savage told EFSEC earlier this month. The companies asked the council to consider moving that deadline to Nov. 1.

State law requires EFSEC to send the governor its recommendation within a year of receiving a project permit application, but the council and the companies can agree to delays.

Tesoro applied for the permit in August 2013. Last year the recommendation deadline was pushed to March 2015.

Goff didn’t mention those details on the quarterly analyst call. When pressed for a “drop-dead” date to get the council recommendation to the governor, Goff said it wasn’t “completely black and white” on dates and deadlines, but the start of the adjudication process a positive sign.

“All of the issues and everything that you deal with to get the permit seems to be progressing at a slower pace, but progressing well,” Goff said.