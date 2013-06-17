FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. gives Tesoro green light to buy Chevron assets
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 17, 2013 / 7:56 PM / in 4 years

U.S. gives Tesoro green light to buy Chevron assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Oil refiner Tesoro Corp won approval from U.S. antitrust regulators to buy Northwest Products Pipeline system and related assets from Chevron Corp, on the condition it sells a petroleum terminal in Boise, Idaho.

Tesoro struck a deal in December to buy the assets from Chevron for $400 million but lowered the price in May to $355 million after a renegotiation.

As part of the deal, Tesoro bought the 760-mile pipeline, along with a series of terminals.

The Federal Trade Commission said on Monday that with ownership of two of the three full service light products terminals the proposed transaction would have given the company too much power in the Boise market and therefore required the sale of one terminal.

The FTC said it would allow Tesoro to close the transaction immediately, but sell the terminal within six months.

In a separate transaction, Tesoro won antitrust approval in May to buy a BP refinery in southern California without being required to sell any assets. That transaction was worth $2.5 billion.

Tesoro closed at $57.61 per share and Chevron at $121.22 on the New York Stock Exchange, each up 0.8 percent.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.