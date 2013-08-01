FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. refiner Tesoro's quarterly profit drops 34 percent
August 1, 2013 / 9:07 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. refiner Tesoro's quarterly profit drops 34 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp TSO.N on Thursday reported a lower quarterly profit after refinery maintenance hurt production and rising crude oil prices sapped margins.

Net income from continuing operations in the quarter was $238 million, or $1.72 per share, compared with $363 million, or $2.58 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Excluding special items and its discontinued Hawaii business, the company earned $1.56 per share. Special items included a benefit of 24 cents a share for a pipeline settlement in California and costs of 8 cents a share related to its acquisition of BP’s (BP.L) Southern California refining, marketing and logistics business.

Reporting By Anna Driver; editing by Andrew Hay

