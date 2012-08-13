FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesoro to combine California refineries after Carson deal
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 13, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Tesoro to combine California refineries after Carson deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tesoro Corp TSO.N said on Monday it plans to combine operations of its 103,8000 barrel-per-day Wilmington, California, refinery with those of the adjacent 266,000 bpd Carson, California, plant by 2015 once it completes its purchase of the Carson refinery and marketing assets from BP Plc (BP.L).

The combined refineries will have a throughput capacity of 370,000 bpd, Tesoro CEO said.

Tesoro Corp said earlier it would buy BP Plc’s Carson refinery and related assets for about $2.5 billion, including inventories.

Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.