FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tetraphase's bowel drug fails late-stage study, shares slump
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 8, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Tetraphase's bowel drug fails late-stage study, shares slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental bowel drug failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study, sending its shares down 75 percent in extended trading.

The company said on Tuesday that data from the study showed that the drug was not better than Johnson & Johnson’s antibiotic, levofloxacin, to treat complicated urinary tract infections.

An earlier late-stage study had shown that the experimental drug, eravacycline, was better than Merck & Co’s antibiotic, ertapenem.

Eravacycline, the company’s lead drug, treats infections caused by gram-negative bacteria, a class of antibiotic-resistant pathogens commonly called superbugs.

Tetraphase had said it expected to apply for U.S. regulatory approval for eravacycline by end of the year.

Eravacycline was expected to compete with a slew of new superbug-fighting antibiotics, including Merck’s recently approved Zerbaxa.

Tetraphase’s shares were down at $11.23 in extended trading after closing at $44.78. They had gained about 45 percent since the company announced results from the first late-stage study in December.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.