FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tetra Technologies buys frac services unit for $42.5 million
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 23, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

Tetra Technologies buys frac services unit for $42.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Tetra Technologies (TTI.N) will buy Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s (PTEN.O) fracking services unit for $42.5 million in cash to expand into the heavily drilled Marcellus and Utica shales.

The unit, Eastern Reservoir Services, provides services related to fracking or hydraulic fracturing — a process where sand and chemical-laden water is pumped into wells to retrieve oil — and operates in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Colorado.

Patterson expects to record a $20 million gain in its second quarter related to this deal, it said in a statement.

Tetra Technologies shares were down 3 percent at $7.61 on the New York Stock Exchange in early trade on Monday. Patterson-UTI shares were trading down 2 percent at $15.61 on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.