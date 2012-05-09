FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tetra Technologies Q1 misses market estimates
May 9, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Tetra Technologies Q1 misses market estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI.N) posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as unfavorable weather in the Gulf of Mexico hurt its offshore business and lower natural gas prices hit demand for its U.S. onshore services.

January-March profit was $700,000, or 1 cent per share, compared with a year-ago loss of $2.5 million, or 3 cents per share.

Revenue fell 19 percent to $180.8 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 3 cents per share on revenue of $192.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tetra -- which sold assets of its Maritech Resources unit that acquires and develops properties in the Gulf of Mexico, last May -- said revenue at its offshore division fell by 55 percent to $40.4 million.

Shares of the Woodlands, Texas-based company closed at $8.20 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
