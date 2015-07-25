FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teva in talks to buy Allergan big generic-drug unit: WSJ
July 25, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 2 years ago

Teva in talks to buy Allergan big generic-drug unit: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' Jerusalem oral solid dosage plant (OSD) is seen December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

(Reuters) - Israeli drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) is in talks to combine with Allergan Plc’s (AGN.N) big generic-drug business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal for the Allergan business, valued at about $45 billion, could be announced as early as Monday, one of the people said, according to the Journal. The Allergan unit would be spun off and combined with Teva, which has a market value of $60 billion, this person told the newspaper.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Bernard Or

