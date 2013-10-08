FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teva sees obstacles to copying GSK's Advair drug before 2018
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 8, 2013 / 7:20 PM / in 4 years

Teva sees obstacles to copying GSK's Advair drug before 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceuticals does not expect to see the launch of generic copies of GlaxoSmithKline’s best-selling lung drug Advair that could be sold as a true substitute to U.S. patients before 2018.

The cautious comments by the world’s biggest maker of generic medicines during an investor presentation on Tuesday is good news for GSK shareholders, who had feared cheaper forms of the $8 billion-a-year seller might come around two years sooner.

Deutsche Bank analysts said that pushing back generic competition to Advair by 18-24 months would boost GSK’s mid- to long-term earnings outlook and give GSK more time to promote two newer respiratory drugs, Breo and Anoro.

Speculation about an earlier launch of generic Advair was fuelled last month by a draft guidance document from the Food and Drug Administration setting out relatively lenient requirements for generic versions of the inhaled drug.

Teva, however, said that producing a substitutable, or so-called AB-rated, version of Advair would still be challenging and slides posted on its website stated it did not expect to see such a product on the all-important U.S. market before 2018.

Advair, which is marketed as Seretide outside the United States, is used to treat both asthma and chronic lung disease caused by smoking.

Although patents on the active ingredients used in the medicine have expired, it remains protected by U.S. patents on the Diskus inhaler device that run until 2016 - and, even then, generics companies face hurdles in making high-quality copies.

GSK has always said it would be difficult for generics firms to make an effective substitute for its popular product.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.