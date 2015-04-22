Factbox: Teva Pharmaceutical's history of key acquisitions

(Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.N) has offered to buy rival generic drugmaker Mylan (MYL.O) for $40 billion in what would be the largest acquisition in Israel’s history, equivalent to nearly 15 percent of GDP.

Below are major deals by Teva, Israel’s largest company and the world’s biggest maker of generic drugs. The company, which employs around 45,000 people, was founded in Jerusalem in 1901 as a wholesale drugs distributor:

* In March 2015 it said it would buy U.S. neurology drug company Auspex Pharmaceuticals ASPX.O for an equity value of $3.5 billion, a move to boost its portfolio of treatments for the central nervous system.

* In 2011, Teva bought U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon for $6.8 billion, acquiring pain, sleep and cancer drugs as well as 57 percent of Japan’s Taiyo Pharmaceutical for $460 million.

* In 2010, Teva acquired Germany’s Ratiopharm for $5 billion, including debt, to become the largest generics drugmaker in Germany.

* In 2008, Teva bought Barr Pharmaceuticals in the United States and its European subsidiary Pliva for $7.5 billion. The deal significantly enhanced Teva’s leadership position in the U.S. generic drugs market and strengthened its position in key European markets.

* Teva acquired U.S.-based IVAX Corp in 2006 for $7.4 billion, giving it a strong presence in Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe and complementary operations in North America and Europe. IVAX also had a significant respiratory business and a pipeline of generic and proprietary products in the areas of respiratory ailments and oncology.

* Sicor became a wholly owned subsidiary of Teva in 2004. Teva paid $3.4 billion for Sicor, which had a leading generic injectable business as well as biogeneric capabilities.

* In 2000, Teva bought privately held Novopharm, Canada’s second-largest generic company, making Teva the largest generic drug company in North America.

* In 1999, Teva bought Massachusetts-based Copley Pharmaceutical Inc, a maker of generic and branded drugs, for $220 million