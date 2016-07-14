Teva Pharma to raise $20 billion to $25 billion in bond sale next week: report

A building belonging to generic drug producer Teva is seen in Jerusalem March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) will raise between $20 billion and $25 billion next week to finance its $40 billion acquisition of Allergan Plc’s (AGN.N) generics business, the Globes financial news website said on Thursday.

Israel-based Teva (TEVA.N) said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission it would hold investor calls in the United States this week and meetings in Europe next week ahead of a potential multi-currency bond sale.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are arranging the calls and meetings.

Senior, unsecured benchmark-sized offerings of U.S. dollar, euro and/or Swiss franc-denominated multi-tranche debt securities are expected to follow, subject to market conditions, Teva said.

Teva said in October it would sell $22 billion of bonds, mostly dollars but also euro and pounds, in a number of markets to help fund the deal.

Teva Chief Executive Officer Erez Vigodman said on Wednesday he expected the acquisition to close soon.

“We expect the closing of the ... generics deal at any time now,” Vigodman said during a conference call with analysts to discuss the drugmaker’s 2016-19 financial outlook.

The deal was first announced last July and had been expected to wrap up last month, but it has taken longer as the companies have arranged sales of more drugs than anticipated to satisfy antitrust regulators.