Chronic gum disease tied to risk of erectile dysfunction
(Reuters Health) – Erectile dysfunction is more common in men with gum disease, according to a new review of existing studies.
JERUSALEM Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Tel Aviv-based Syqe Medical to market in Israel medical cannabis for pain management that is administered with an inhaler.
The companies said in a statement on Monday that this is the first time the medical cannabis sector has complied with pharmaceutical standards for inhalation, which is the most efficient means for administering the plant.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, will be the exclusive marketer and distributor in Israel of the inhaler developed by Syqe Medical. It will be available for home use pending approvals from the country's Ministry of Health.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
(Reuters Health) – Erectile dysfunction is more common in men with gum disease, according to a new review of existing studies.
(Reuters Health) - A new calculator can help couples see their odds of success with in vitro fertilization (IVF) before they start treatment, a recent study suggests.
SYDNEY A sixth person has died in the Australian city of Melbourne after a storm triggered thousands of pollen allergy asthma attacks, the Victorian state government said on Sunday.