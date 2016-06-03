FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA staff posts voting questions for Teva's opioid painkiller
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
June 3, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

FDA staff posts voting questions for Teva's opioid painkiller

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Erez Vigodman, President and CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical, participates in a panel discussion at the 2015 Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco, California November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff released voting questions on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s long-acting opioid painkiller for a panel of independent experts who will recommend to the agency whether to approve the drug.

An FDA spokesman on Friday afternoon said the agency staff was still working on the preliminary review of the treatment. The regulator typically issues a review along with the voting questions and other items.

The drug, Vantrela ER, is designed for use every 12 hours for the management of pain severe enough to require around-the-clock treatment in patients who have not derived enough benefit from other treatments.

The abuse of opioids — a class of drugs that includes heroin and prescription painkillers — has assumed epidemic proportions in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 78 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

Teva’s drug, which contains the commonly used opioid hydrocodone, is formulated using its proprietary abuse-deterrent technology.

FDA staff members on Friday asked the panel to deliberate on whether the painkiller should be approved for the proposed indication, and if it should carry a label that shows the product is less subject to oral, nasal and intravenous abuse.

The meeting of experts is scheduled for Tuesday. While the FDA is not obligated to follow the advice of the panel, it typically does so.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.