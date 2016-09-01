FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Third U.S. patent on Teva's MS drug Copaxone invalidated
#Health News
September 1, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

Third U.S. patent on Teva's MS drug Copaxone invalidated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. patent officials on Thursday invalidated a third patent covering Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' $4 billion multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone, after cancelling two other patents on the drug last week.

The ruling came in a challenge at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by Mylan NV, which is trying to bring out a generic version of the 40-milligram injectable drug, taken three times a week. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Copaxone is protected by five patents in total.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
