FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Teva raises second-quarter estimates
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 12, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

Teva raises second-quarter estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A building belonging to generic drug producer Teva, Israel's largest company with a market value of about $57 billion, is seen in Jerusalem March 23, 2010.Baz Ratner

(Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, the world's biggest generic drugmaker, raised its adjusted profit and revenue estimates for the second quarter, sending its shares up 2 percent in after-hours trading.

The company expects adjusted earning of $1.19–$1.22 per share for the quarter ended June 30, compared with its previous forecast of $1.16–$1.20.

Revenue is now expected to be in the range of $4.9–$5.0 billion, up from $4.8–44.9 billion it had estimated previously.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted profit of $1.46 per share and revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

The company said it will host a conference call on July 13 to report its preliminary non-GAAP financial results for the second quarter and will discuss its pending acquisition of Allergan's generics business that is awaiting FTC clearance.

Teva's U.S.-listed shares closed up 3 percent at $52.46 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.