Teva launches generic high blood pressure drugs
#Health News
April 2, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 6 years ago

Teva launches generic high blood pressure drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has launched U.S. sales of irbesartan and irbesartan-hydrochlorothiazide tablets, generic versions of Sanofi Aventis’ high blood pressure treatments Avapro and Avalide tablets.

The brand products had annual sales of $464 million and $124 million in the United States, based on sales data from the IMS research firm.

Israel-based Teva, the world’s largest maker of generic drugs, has been awarded a 180-day period of marketing exclusivity, the company said on Monday.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Erica Billingham

