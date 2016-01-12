Mother of 'affluenza' Texas teen posts bond, release set for Tuesday

Tonya Couch (R) is escorted to her defense team in Criminal District Court in Fort Worth, Texas, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/David Kent/Ft. Worth Star-Telegram/Pool

FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - The mother of a Texas teenager, who was derided for an “affluenza” defense for killing four people while driving drunk, posted bond on Monday and is set to be released from a county jail on Tuesday, a county sheriff said.

Tonya Couch, 48, had her bail reduced on Monday to $75,000 from $1 million after her lawyers argued the original amount was excessively high for a person charged with a third degree felony. Couch faces up to 10 years in prison for helping her son escape to Mexico.