Mother of 'affluenza' Texas teen posts bond, release set for Tuesday
January 12, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Mother of 'affluenza' Texas teen posts bond, release set for Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tonya Couch (R) is escorted to her defense team in Criminal District Court in Fort Worth, Texas, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/David Kent/Ft. Worth Star-Telegram/Pool

FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - The mother of a Texas teenager, who was derided for an “affluenza” defense for killing four people while driving drunk, posted bond on Monday and is set to be released from a county jail on Tuesday, a county sheriff said.

Tonya Couch, 48, had her bail reduced on Monday to $75,000 from $1 million after her lawyers argued the original amount was excessively high for a person charged with a third degree felony. Couch faces up to 10 years in prison for helping her son escape to Mexico.

Reporting by Marice Richter; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

