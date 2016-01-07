FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mother of 'affluenza' teen arrives back in Texas to face charges: live TV
#U.S.
January 7, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

Mother of 'affluenza' teen arrives back in Texas to face charges: live TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tonya Couch (L), mother of the Texas teenager derided for his "affluenza" defense in a deadly drunken-driving case, appears in court for her extradition hearing in Los Angeles, California, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Genaro Molina/Pool

FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - The mother of a Texas teenager, derided for a defense of “affluenza” in his trial for killing four people while driving drunk, returned to Texas to face an indictment, live TV footage shown on broadcaster WFAA showed.

Tonya Couch, 48, who had been held in Los Angeles, could be seen walking off an airplane and taken to a sports utility vehicle near the airplane, while being escorted by at least one uniformed officer.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Andrew Hay

