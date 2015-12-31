FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mother of 'affluenza' teenager deported to Los Angeles: Mexico official
December 31, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 2 years ago

Mother of 'affluenza' teenager deported to Los Angeles: Mexico official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tonya Couch is seen in an undated handout picture released by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in Fort Worth, Texas. REUTERS/Tarrant County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The mother of wanted Texan teenager Ethan Couch who fled with her son to Mexico, has been deported from the country on a flight to Los Angeles, a Mexican immigration official said on Wednesday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Tonya Couch was arriving in Los Angeles because there were no more flights available to Texas. In Los Angeles, she would be in the hands of the U.S. Marshals service, the official said.

Ethan Couch remains in Mexico, where a legal injunction filed to delay his extradition is still being processed, the official added.

Reporting by Dave Graham

