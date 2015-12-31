FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Affluenza' teen's mother to stay in California custody until at least next week
#U.S.
December 31, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

'Affluenza' teen's mother to stay in California custody until at least next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tonya Couch is seen in an undated handout picture released by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in Fort Worth, Texas. REUTERS/Tarrant County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - The mother of a Texas teenager, derided for a claim of “affluenza” as a defense for his deadly drunken-driving crash, will remain in custody in California through at least next week, a sheriff in Texas said on Thursday.

Tarrant County Sheriff Dee Anderson said in an interview with Reuters that Tonya Couch is expected to be arraigned next week in California and cannot be transferred to Texas to face charges until at least then.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Chris Reese

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

