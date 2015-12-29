Affluenza teen likely to return to U.S. on Tuesday: Mexico official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A wealthy Texas teen who was fugitive after breaking his probation sentence for killing four people while driving drunk should be returned to the United States later on Tuesday after being caught in Mexico, a Mexican migration official said.

Ethan Couch, 18, and his mother, Tonya Couch, were arrested on Monday evening in the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta in the state of Jalisco and handed to migration authorities.

Ricardo Vera, a local official for Mexico’s National Migration Institute, said the two would likely be sent to Houston from Jalisco state capital Guadalajara later on Tuesday.