Texas grand jury charges 48 more people in deadly biker fight

Several motorcycles are seen in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill in Waco, Texas May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

DALLAS (Reuters) - A central Texas grand jury issued indictments for 48 people on Wednesday who are accused of engaging in organized crime in connection with the 2015 shootout among rival motorcycle gangs in Waco that left nine people dead, prosecutors said.

In November, 106 bikers were indicted on the same felony charge, bringing the total to 154 accused of involvement in the May 17 battle at Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill that also left at least 20 people injured. [nL8N1355RR]

Of the 48 indictments on Wednesday, six were sealed because the suspects were not part of the original 177 people arrested at the scene, said McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna.

The grand jury proceedings were not open to the public. Reyna did not say when the 38 remaining cases that were not presented to the grand jury on Wednesday would be heard.

A judge has issued a gag order, which has limited comments from Waco police and prosecutors. Lawyers for the bikers have been critical of the Waco Police Department and state authorities for the mass arrests, issuing carbon-copy warrant affidavits and setting initial bond of $1 million each.

Some bikers have blamed police for escalating the violence. The nine killed died from gunshot wounds, preliminary autopsies showed. [nL8N13D47W]

Surveillance video inside Twin Peaks showed scores of people ducking for cover, with a few men brandishing handguns and firing shots.

Police have said officers fired 12 rounds during the melee. It is still unknown if any of those bullets killed or wounded people during the fight, which spilled into two parking lots.

Waco Police said numerous weapons were found at the scene, including knives, brass knuckles, batons, tomahawks, chains with padlocks, stun guns, pepper spray and firearms.