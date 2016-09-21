Texas-based Blue Bell issues voluntary ice cream recall

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Texas-based Blue Bell Creameries issued a voluntary recall of select products containing chocolate chip cookie dough pieces due to listeria concerns, it said on Wednesday, adding that no illnesses have been reported.

The possibly tainted ingredients were produced by a third party supplier, it said in a statement. The products with the chocolate chip cookie dough pieces were distributed in 10 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Blue Bell stopped production and distribution of ice cream to 25 states in April 2015 after the discovery of listeria. Ten reported cases of listeria were linked to Blue Bell frozen treats and three of those sickened later died.

Its products returned to store shelves about four months later after it overhauled production and stepped up testing to prevent another outbreak.