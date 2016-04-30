FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teenage girl killed in carnival ride incident in Texas - local media
April 30, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Teenage girl killed in carnival ride incident in Texas - local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A teenage girl was killed when she was thrown from a ride at a church carnival in southwest Texas on Friday, media said.

The unidentified girl was killed while riding The Sizzler ride at the St. Thomas Aquinas Church carnival in east El Paso, Texas, the local Fox affiliate reported.

Two other people were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, the news station reported.

Police officials were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Kim Coghill

