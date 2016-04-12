Despite graft indictment, ex-mayor of Texas town seeks reelection

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Ricardo Lopez, the former mayor of Crystal City, is running for reelection saying he is the man to restore the southern Texas town’s dignity even after he and four other city officials were indicted on corruption charges.

“This is just a little town that needs to be cleaned up, and it is getting cleaned up,” said Lopez, who resigned after he, the city manager, and three council members were arrested in February and indicted on the federal charges.

Lopez, 40, was arrested again a few weeks later for disrupting a municipal meeting discussing his replacement.

Lopez said he was indicted only because he disagreed with the Federal Bureau of Investigation about how to investigate corruption in Crystal City, known for its claims to be the “spinach capital of the world.”

The town of 7,500, about 360 miles (580 km) southwest of Dallas, even has a statue of the cartoon character Popeye standing on a can of the leafy green vegetable in front of City Hall.

The indictment accused the former mayor and others of demanding payments from contractors to pay off personal gambling bills, bar tabs, car loans, and other expenses.

After the charges were made public, the FBI and Texas Rangers padlocked the City Hall.

Lopez denies he had anything to do with corruption, saying he was working with the FBI to help bring change.

“They asked for my cooperation and I cooperated,” Lopez told Reuters in an interview this week. “It is my right to run,” he added, referring to the May 7 municipal election in the heavily Democratic city.

A spokeswoman for the FBI in San Antonio declined to comment on the claims.

Federal prosecutors, however, say Lopez was an integral part in the graft. He was also charged with allegedly taking bribes from a north Texas businessman.