10 months ago
Boy, 12, nabbed for suspected drunken driving in Austin, Texas
October 31, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 10 months ago

Boy, 12, nabbed for suspected drunken driving in Austin, Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A 12-year-old Texas boy driving a car rammed into a pickup truck and a utility pole as he tried to evade police before his vehicle tipped over and he was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

A police officer saw the boy weaving in and out of traffic in Austin, the Texas capital, and pursued him. The boy, who was not identified, faces a variety of charges, including evading police.

He was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Police did not provide details on the condition of the two people in the pickup truck he allegedly hit.

"We didn't know until after the crash that it was a 12-year-old driving the vehicle," Austin police said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

