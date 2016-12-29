Two killed in military helicopter crash off Texas coast

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Two people were killed on Wednesday when an Army Air National Guard helicopter crashed into waters near the Bayport Cruise Terminal in Texas, military officials said.

The cause of the crash of the AH-64 Apache helicopter, some 25 miles (40 km) southeast of Houston, was not known.

The two men who were killed were pilots from a helicopter battalion at Ellington Field in Houston, a CBS affiliate reported.

The names of those killed have not been released.

The crash did not affect navigation in the Houston Ship Channel, which links the busiest U.S. petrochemical port to the Gulf of Mexico, the Houston Pilots Association said.