At least one killed, dozens injured in Texas prison bus crash
February 19, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

At least one killed, dozens injured in Texas prison bus crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and dozens more injured when a Texas prison bus collided with a pickup truck in central Texas on Friday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

The driver of the pickup truck died in the collision in Gustine, the department said in a statement.

The bus was carrying 31 offenders and two correctional officers. All were being transported from the scene with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

The injured were being taken to area hospitals as well as a prison infirmary unit.

A picture of the incident, which took place about 120 miles north of Austin, posted on the website of local TV station KWTX showed a bus perched on its side just off the roadway.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler

