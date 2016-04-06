Texas prosecutors call 'Bernie' movie mortician a conniving killer

(Reuters) - A former mortician convicted of killing a wealthy Texas widow and hiding her body in a freezer was described by prosecutors as a greedy con artist in opening statements of a re-sentencing trial on Wednesday, a crime that inspired the 2011 movie “Bernie.”

Prosecutor Lisa Tanner of the Texas Attorney General’s office said the movie version of Bernie Tiede in the dark comedy is far different from the actual man convicted of killing East Texas widow Marjorie Nugent, 81, and hiding her body for months, media reports said.

“This defendant was stealing Marjorie Nugent blind, and he was doing it cleverly,” Tanner was quoted as saying by the Dallas Morning News. “The evidence is going to show you that he is a con artist.”

Defense attorney Mike DeGeurin, said Tiede, 57, was victimized and abused by Nugent for years.

Tiede’s attorneys said they will try to prove that sexual abuse he suffered as a child caused him to snap and shoot Nugent.

Prosecutors plan to introduce financial records showing Tiede tricked Nugent into phony investments, but kept the money himself, the Dallas Morning News reported. Tanner said he killed Nugent when he believed his was about to be caught.

Tiede was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in 1999.

He served almost 17 years in prison before an appeals court agreed to consider a new punishment trial based on evidence of sexual abuse that emerged after his conviction.

Tiede has been free on a $10,000 personal bond for nearly two years and living in Austin on property owned by “Bernie” filmmaker Richard Linklater.

Nugent’s family wants Tiede returned to prison and prosecuted for the theft of about $3.5 million from her, a family spokesman said.

The resentencing hearing was moved from nearby Panola County, where the crime occurred, at the request of prosecutors. They said justice was uncertain there because of the movie’s portrayal of Tiede as a sympathetic character, which likely swayed public sentiment in his favor.

Two attorneys from the Texas attorney general’s office are prosecuting the case because the original prosecutor, Danny Buck Davidson, recused himself.

The film stars Jack Black as Tiede, Shirley MacLaine as Nugent and Matthew McConaughey as Davidson. The dark comedy chronicles the relationship between Nugent and Tiede, who quit his job as an assistant funeral director to become Nugent’s business manager and personal companion.