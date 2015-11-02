FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas mother fed ant poison to 4-year-old son: police
#U.S.
November 2, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Texas mother fed ant poison to 4-year-old son: police

Lisa Maria Garza

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - A Dallas woman is charged with attempted capital murder for spoon-feeding her 4-year-old son ant poison and attempting to do the same with her two older children, police said on Monday.

Paw Eh, 31, was arrested on Saturday after her 12-year-old daughter told Dallas police that she watched her mother mix a tablespoon of poison powder with water and force the young boy to ingest it, according to an arrest report.

The girl and her 7-year-old brother ran for help when Eh tried to get them to swallow the poison, police said.

Eh had previously told the children that she was going to kill them and herself, the report said.

The 4-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition on Monday, according to police. The two older children are with a family member, police said.

Eh was being held in the Dallas County jail on a $500,000 bond and there is no lawyer listed in online jail records.

Editing by Fiona Ortiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
