Body found in Houston identified as missing 14-year-old

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A body found in a field near a road in Houston has been identified as a 14-year-old girl who was missing since last weekend, when her father was found shot dead and burned, police said on Saturday.

The body of Adriana Coronado was identified after it was found decomposing at a field near a roadway, the Houston Police Department said in a statement.

She had last been seen March 12, with her father, Cesar Vladimir Coronado, whose body was found at the side of a highway in Walker County, north of Houston, according to CBS affiliate KHOU.

His burned-out pickup truck was found in Conroe, a town about 45 miles south of where his body was found, KHOU reported.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video from a parking lot in Conroe that shows a flash from when Coronado’s truck was set on fire. The footage shows a man running away from the scene, and police asked the public for help identifying the man, who could be a suspect in the case.