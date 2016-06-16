FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Texas man sentenced to 45 years for sexually assaulting children
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 16, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

Texas man sentenced to 45 years for sexually assaulting children

Marice Richter

1 Min Read

FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - A Fort Worth man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Thursday for sexually assaulting two of his children and forcing them to watch him have sex, court officials said.

A jury in Fort Worth found the man, who had faced up to 99 years in prison, guilty of sexually assaulting the children, now 9 and 10 years old, multiple times in 2013 and 2014, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The children testified during the four-day trial that their father had demonstrated to them how to have sex because he did not feel that sex education was properly taught in school, the newspaper reported.

The man's wife also has been charged with sexually assaulting the children. According to court officials, the couple are parents of four children and are in the process of divorcing.

Reporting by Marice Richter; Writing by Jon Herskovitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.