Texas man sentenced to 45 years for sexually assaulting children

FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - A Fort Worth man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Thursday for sexually assaulting two of his children and forcing them to watch him have sex, court officials said.

A jury in Fort Worth found the man, who had faced up to 99 years in prison, guilty of sexually assaulting the children, now 9 and 10 years old, multiple times in 2013 and 2014, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The children testified during the four-day trial that their father had demonstrated to them how to have sex because he did not feel that sex education was properly taught in school, the newspaper reported.

The man's wife also has been charged with sexually assaulting the children. According to court officials, the couple are parents of four children and are in the process of divorcing.