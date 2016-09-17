FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Two police officers in Texas shot while responding to suicide call: police
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 17, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Two police officers in Texas shot while responding to suicide call: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two Fort Worth, Texas police officers were shot on Friday when they responded to a suicide call at a home on the south side of the city, police said.

One of the officers was shot multiple times while the other was shot once and suffered minor injuries when the round struck his protective vest, Fort Worth Police Department Marc Povero told a news conference aired on a local NBC affiliate.

The police department said on Twitter that both officers, who were not identified, were in a stable condition and one was to be released from the hospital early on Saturday.

Povero said the officers had responded at about 8:30 p.m. local time to a possible suicide at a home on the city's south side, where they found an unresponsive individual who was shot in the head.

The officers then went to find a witness in the backyard where they encountered an individual in a shed who opened fire on them. The offices returned gunfire and wounded the individual, Povero said.

The suspect died, the NBC affiliate reported. Police did not identify the officers, the suspect or the individual shot inside the home.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.