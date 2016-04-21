Dallas grand jury considers assault charge against quarterback Manziel

Johnny Manziel gestures after being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft in New York, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports/Files

DALLAS (Reuters) - A Dallas grand jury deciding whether to bring assault charges against Johnny Manziel heard evidence on Thursday that the former Cleveland Browns quarterback’s ex-girlfriend told police he beat her, a district attorney’s office said.

The former Heisman Trophy winner, 23, is being investigated on suspicion of hitting, kidnapping and threatening to kill 23-year-old Colleen Crowley in January, police said.

A decision on the case, which could bring a class A misdemeanor assault-domestic violence charge, will likely be announced on Monday, a spokeswoman for Dallas County District Attorney Susan Hawk said.

The proceedings in a Dallas County court were held behind closed doors and the charge can bring up to a year in jail.

Manziel, known as “Johnny Football” during his standout college years at Texas A&M University, was released by the Browns in March. During his two seasons with the National Football League team, his reputation for partying made headlines and he was used only sporadically as the starting quarterback.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) scrambles under pressure against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati November 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

“I’m hoping to take care of the issues in front of me right now so I can focus on what I have to do if I want to play in 2016,” Manziel said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I also continue to be thankful to those who really know me and support me,” he said.

In a police report released in early February, Crowley told officers Manziel hit her after they met friends at a Dallas hotel in late January and again on the same night when they were driving back to her home in Fort Worth.

“Colleen was struck several times by Johnathan (Manziel), including a strike to the left ear,” according to the report from the Fort Worth Police Department.

The quarterback hit Crowley so hard he caused a ruptured eardrum, she said, according to court papers. He also threatened to kill her and himself, she added.