Two former San Antonio policemen charged with running sex scheme

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Two former San Antonio Police officers were indicted on Wednesday on suspicion of setting up a fake sting operation, luring women to work in it with the promise of high pay and forcing women to have sex with them.

Emmanuel Galindo and Alejandro Chapa, two former patrolmen, were indicted on charges including sexual assault and compelling prostitution. If convicted, they could each face up to 20 years in prison, Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood said.

The two promised to pay women up to $5,000 to help them in an undercover program, and more than 20 women replied. The program did not exist and the women were never paid the promised amounts, according to the statewide police agency Texas Rangers, which investigated the case.

Some of the women told Texas Rangers that since the men were police officers, they believed the operation was real.

To qualify for the non-existent program, the officers told women they had to have sex with them, which would be necessary for their investigations.

Galindo and Chapa both resigned from the police force after one of the women reported last year that she had been sexually assaulted, LaHood said.