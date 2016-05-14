FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Coast Guard searching for woman who fell overboard from cruise ship off Texas
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 14, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

U.S. Coast Guard searching for woman who fell overboard from cruise ship off Texas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a woman who is believed to have fallen overboard on Friday from the Carnival Liberty cruise ship off the coast of Galveston, Texas.

The cruise ship alerted the Coast Guard that Samantha Broberg, 33, may have fallen overboard about 195 miles (315 km) from the Texas coast, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The Coast Guard said the cruise ship had a video of a woman falling overboard and had conducted a search for all passengers on board. “Broberg was found to be missing,” the Coast Guard said.

The ocean cruise operator was not immediately available for comment. In a statement provided to ABCNews.com, the cruise liner said it began its search after her travel companions reported Broberg missing.

“Unfortunately, it appears the guest may have gone overboard,” Carnival said.

The Carnival Liberty cruise ship departed Galveston, Texas on a four-day Mexico cruise on Thursday.

“People are talking about it everywhere,” passenger Linda Lopez told ABC affiliate KTRK in Houston. “They’re very sad.”

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.