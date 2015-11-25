FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas shuts dating services it says operated illegally
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 25, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

Texas shuts dating services it says operated illegally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Texas halted dating service Lone Star Introductions and others from operating in the state because it said the firms had harassed and threatened clients, the Attorney General’s office said on Wednesday.

A state district court issued an injunction on Tuesday that calls on the dating service and affiliated dating sites, including eLove Matchmaking, International Dating Ventures and International Introductions, to cease operations in the state.

The defendants engaged in “false, deceptive and misleading acts and practices to persuade consumers to sign expensive services for Defendants’ services,” a lawsuit filed this week by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office said.

The services pressured customers into signing contacts that ranged in price between $8,000 to $13,000, and if customers tried to cancel the service or stop payment, they were harassed and threatened, in violation of state law, it said.

An attorney for the firms did not respond to a request to comment.

The defendants agreed to pay $500,000 in civil penalties, with $495,000 to be abated if they stop operations in the state for 10 years, according to court papers.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.