AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Two children, both under 10, and two adults were found dead in a Houston-area home on Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide, a local sheriff’s office said.

The adults appeared to be a husband and a wife and the four were found in a home in Katy, about 25 miles west of Houston, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

The identities of the four and their causes of death have not yet been released, it said.