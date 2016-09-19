FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Woman found dead in Exxon's Baton Rouge office building
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 19, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Woman found dead in Exxon's Baton Rouge office building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A woman was found dead on Monday morning in the administration building at Exxon Mobil Corp's Baton Rouge, Louisiana refinery, said the coroner for East Baton Rouge Parish.

"There is no suspicion of foul play," said Dr. William Clark, the parish coroner. "It appears to be due to natural causes."

The woman, who has not been identified pending notification of her family, was not found near any of the production equipment at the refinery, Clark said.

Exxon spokesman Todd Spitler confirmed the body's discovery.

"The cause of death has not been determined, and an investigation is currently being conducted," Spitler said. "Our thoughts are with the individual's family during this difficult time."

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.