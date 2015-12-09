Texas grand jury does not indict deputies seen in video of fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - A Texas grand jury on Wednesday decided not to indict two sheriff’s deputies who were seen on a viral video fatally shooting a suspect in a domestic dispute who apparently had both hands in the air.

The shooting of Gilbert Flores, 41, in August by two Bexar County deputies added fuel to a simmering national debate about the use of excessive force by police.

Bexar County District Attorney Nicholas LaHood said his prosecutors conducted a thorough and independent investigation of the shooting in the front yard of Flores’ home outside of San Antonio.

“The Bexar County Grand Jury voted not to indict Deputies Greg Vasquez and Robert Sanchez,” LaHood said.

The Bexar County Sheriff said Flores was threatening deputies with a knife, which could not be seen in the viral video because of a post that obstructed it.

The District Attorney’s office said it had another citizen’s video that showed the incident more clearly but that video has not been publicly released.

A police report said when the deputies arrived they found Flores’ wife and young child bleeding. Flores was waving a knife and alternating between threatening to kill the deputies and himself.

The report said the deputies used a Taser to try to subdue Flores but it had no effect.

“Their actions have been reviewed by their peers, the media, federal authorities, and now a grand jury,” Sheriff Susan Pamerleau said in a statement.

Vasquez’ family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bexar County, the Sheriff’s Department, and the deputies.