Man arrested for threat against investigators in Texas probe

Investigators exit the home of Kaufman County District Attorney Mike McLelland near Forney, Texas April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

KAUFMAN, Texas (Reuters) - Texas Rangers have arrested a man for threatening investigators looking into the killings of a Texas prosecutor and his wife, officials said on Wednesday.

Nick Morale, 56, of Terrell, Texas, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with making a terror threat, said Lieutenant Justin Lewis, spokesman for the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department.

He was being held on $1 million bond.

Morale was accused of making a telephone threat against a county official on a tip line for the case, Lewis said. There appeared to be no other connection to the killings of District Attorney Mike McLelland and his wife on Saturday or Assistant District Attorney Mark Hasse on January 31, Lewis added.

“At this time there is nothing to link Mr. Morale to the murders of Mike and Cynthia McLelland or Mark Hasse,” Lewis said.

He said the investigation into the killings was ongoing.