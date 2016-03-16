Nearly 70 dogs killed in fire at Texas animal shelter

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A fire that swept through an animal shelter in the east Texas city of Beaumont left 67 dogs dead, officials said on Wednesday.

“There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling right now,” the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, which runs the shelter, said in a statement.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames and heavy smoke were coming out of the building. Firefighters quickly entered and tried to rescue as many animals as possible, Beaumont Fire-Rescue said.

The blaze was caused by a dryer in the laundry room, it said, and most of the animals appeared to have died from smoke inhalation.

There were about 200 animals in the facility on Tuesday night when the blaze broke out. Eleven dogs that survived are being treated at local vets and volunteers have stepped forward to shelter displaced animals, the Beaumont Enterprise newspaper reported.