a year ago
Woman mauled to death by dogs at Texas home -Sheriff's Office
#U.S.
June 16, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

Woman mauled to death by dogs at Texas home -Sheriff's Office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A woman who entered the yard of an Austin-area home was mauled to death by several dogs on the property, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

The body of Erin McCleskey, 36, was found by a caretaker who went to the property to feed the dogs, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

McCleskey, a process server, appears to have been at the property on a business-related matter, according to the statement.

Six dogs on the property were impounded, including ones that appeared to be retriever and Great Pyrenees mixes. The Sheriff's Office said the dogs were being be held in rabies quarantine.

Local media has reported that the Sheriff's Office said it does not believe it will bring charges against the dogs' owner, who was not at the residence at the time of the incident.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
