Texas woman arrested in murder of two children found under home

(Reuters) - A 30-year-old Texas woman was in custody on murder charges after the bodies of her two young children were found hidden under a neighbor's home, police said on Monday.

Sheborah Thomas is accused of drowning her 7-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter and stashing their bodies in a crawl space at a home next door to her Houston residence, Houston Police said in a statement.

"Houston police officers were notified by a witness that Thomas had told him she had killed her two children" on Friday, police said.

Officers then took Thomas into custody and searched the area around her home, where they found the children's bodies, police said.

During an interview with homicide investigators, Thomas said she had drowned her children in a bathtub on Friday, police said. After the drownings, Thomas told investigators she wrapped the bodies in bed sheets and placed them in a trash can behind her house, police said.

After failing to dig a hole large enough to bury the bodies near the side of her home, Thomas said she placed her deceased children under her neighbor's house.

Police said the case was under investigation and did not release details about a motive for the killings.

An attorney for Thomas was not immediately identifiable.