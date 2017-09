Gustavo Garcia, 43, who has spent more than half of his life on death row, is shown in this booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville, Texas February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Texas on Tuesday executed a man who was convicted of fatally shooting a liquor store clerk in a robbery outside of Dallas in 1990.

Gustavo Garcia, 43, who has spent more than half of his life on death row, was put to death by lethal injection at the state’s execution chamber in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m., a prisons official said.