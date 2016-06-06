FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ninth Fort Hood soldier killed in Texas floods identified
#U.S.
June 5, 2016 / 4:23 AM / a year ago

Ninth Fort Hood soldier killed in Texas floods identified

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Emergency crews patrol Fort Bend County after heavy rainfall caused the Brazos River to surge to its highest level causing flooding outside Houston, Texas, in this picture taken June 1, 2016, courtesy of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A 25-year-old specialist from California was the ninth soldier at the Fort Hood Army post killed last week when a military vehicle overturned in flood waters, officials said on Sunday.

Yingming Sun was among those who died when a military vehicle overturned in a flood-swollen creek on June 2 at the military post in central Texas, the Fort Hood base said in a statement. The names of the other eight soldiers killed in the incident were released on Saturday.

Three soldiers were rescued from the water and survived. The accident that occurred at a low-water crossing during a training exercise remains under investigation by the U.S. Army.

Torrential rains that deluged Texas last week resulted in at least 16 weather-related deaths.

Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
