Ninth Fort Hood soldier killed in Texas floods identified

(Reuters) - A 25-year-old specialist from California was the ninth soldier at the Fort Hood Army post killed last week when a military vehicle overturned in flood waters, officials said on Sunday.
Yingming Sun was among those who died when a military vehicle overturned in a flood-swollen creek on June 2 at the military post in central Texas, the Fort Hood base said in a statement. The names of the other eight soldiers killed in the incident were released on Saturday.
Three soldiers were rescued from the water and survived. The accident that occurred at a low-water crossing during a training exercise remains under investigation by the U.S. Army.
Torrential rains that deluged Texas last week resulted in at least 16 weather-related deaths.
Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli