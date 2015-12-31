Texas college quarterback Boykin charged after bar fight

Texas Christian University quarterback Trevone Boykin throws the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2014 Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, in this file photo taken December 31, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports/Files

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Reuters) - Texas Christian University star quarterback Trevone Boykin was suspended for Saturday’s Alamo Bowl game after being charged with striking a police officer following a bar fight, police and his coach said on Thursday.

Boykin, 22, and some teammates were in a popular San Antonio bar early Thursday morning when patrons began harassing them, San Antonio police said.

“There was some heckling regarding the game and that’s what started the incident,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.

TCU Coach Gary Patterson said in a statement that both Boykin and teammate Preston Miller, a wide receiver, had been suspended from the team for Saturday’s game against the University of Oregon “due to a violation of team rules.”

Miller has not been charged and his involvement in the incident was not known.

“We are disappointed in their actions and apologize to the TCU Horned Frogs Nation, Valero Alamo Bowl and the city of San Antonio,” Patterson said.

A police report said officers were called to the bar as Boykin, one of the top college quarterbacks in the nation the past two seasons, fought bar employees who tried to remove him. Boykin was “very aggressive and was being held back by the group that he was with,” according to a police report.

Boykin hit an officer in the face although it was not known if the officer was his target or if Boykin was swinging at someone else, McManus said. The officer was treated for swelling and some bruises and abrasions.

Boykin was arrested after officers threatened to use a stun gun on him, police said. He also was charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication and released on a $5,000 bond on Thursday.

Boykin has passed for 3,575 yards and 31 touchdowns this season and was ranked second in the nation in total yards.