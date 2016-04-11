FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woman seen in Texas funeral home video stealing rings off corpse
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
April 11, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

Woman seen in Texas funeral home video stealing rings off corpse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Police in west Texas are searching for a woman seen in a surveillance video at a funeral home in Odessa stealing a ring from the body of an 88-year-old in an open casket.

In a video posted on the Facebook page of the Odessa Police Department on Monday, the suspect is seen standing alone in front of the body of an elderly woman for about a minute on Friday and apparently twisting the woman's finger to remove a ring. here

Police said after stealing the ring, the suspect fled in a car.

The daughter of the woman, whose funeral was scheduled for Monday, told the Odessa American newspaper the family did not know the suspect.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Dan Grebler

